Russian Vlogger Harassed While Filming in Delhi Market

Russian vlogger Koko, filming in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, interrupted by a man's friendship request.

Video receives 68,000 views, eliciting mixed reactions from viewers.

An unexpected encounter adds a twist to the vlogger's content.

A Russian vlogger was making a video in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market when he encountered an unpleasant situation. She was recording when a man interrupted and asked to be friends.

She also uploaded a video of their exchange to YouTube, which infuriated some. Some people thanked her for handling the situation so well, while others expressed regret that she had to go through such an ordeal while in India.

The vlogger, known as Koko in India, posted the video and commented, “He doesn’t want an Indian friend,” She can be seen shooting her visit to Sarojini Market at the beginning of the clip. Out of nowhere, a man approaches her from behind and asks if she would want to be friends. When she gently declines, the individual doesn’t go away but instead asks why she won’t be his buddy. The vlogger bids the man farewell and dodges his unwelcome advances as the video comes to a finish.

Take a look at the post below:

It was shared a few of days ago. It has had about 68,000 views since then. As they responded to the video, people left a variety of remarks.

Check out the responses below:

“Being an Indian, I apologise for that guy’s behaviour,” wrote a YouTube user. “You are a smart person to handle him the way you did,” added another. “Sorry for that guy koko, you handled that guy very smartly,” joined a third.

