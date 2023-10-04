Saudi woman sets new open-water rowing record

Saudi Arabian athlete Kariman Abuljadayel broke the Guinness World Record

World record set by rowing 6.2 miles of open water in 57 minutes and 24 seconds.

Breaking the record for the quickest time to row 10 kilometres in rowing.

When a Saudi Arabian athlete rowed her boat over 6.2 miles of open water in 57 minutes and 24 seconds, she smashed the Guinness World Record.

Kariman Abuljadayel tried to break the record in the Red Sea off the coast of Jeddah after being the first Saudi woman to compete in the 100-meter event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

She claimed that the endeavour was hampered by the intense heat and other issues.

Abuljadayel told Guinness World Records, “That day had a strong current that slowed the boat down. I was forced to put in more effort to just maintain the movement let alone move fast for the sake of breaking the record.” She said, “I will be honest, I wanted to quit, it was too much, but a strong voice of determination within me that drove me to continue rowing and break through the imaginary barriers.”

According to GWR, the athlete broke the record for the quickest time to row 10 kilometers (open water) in rowing.

“I want express my appreciation to my mother, Suraya Alshehry,” Kariman said. “Who nurtured this early passion and guided it before it faded. She is my role model and hero.”

