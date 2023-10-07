Vipasha Malhotra’s English cover of “Chaleya” on Instagram praised by SRK.

Video surpasses a million views and receives fan appreciation.

Lyrics by Kumaar and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Language obstacles can be overcome through music, which also elicits a range of emotions in its listeners. An excellent illustration of this is the English version of the song Chaleya by musician Vipasha Malhotra. She may be seen singing the Jawan song in English in a video that was uploaded to Instagram. The video also appeared on X, where SRK himself gave it a sincere response.

Malhotraa wrote while posting the video on Instagram, “If ‘Chaleya’ from Jawan was in English! Here’s my take on this amazing, energetic song that I dance to every morning. Let me know kaisa laga [Let me know what you think of this version]!”

The vocalist in the opening scene of the video is shown grinning broadly while seated in front of a microphone in a yellow top. She continues by singing melodiously after that. Her upbeat attitude while performing the song adds to the video’s amusement. On the microblogging site, the video was reposted by user Prabin Katwal of X.

In response to this tweet, Shah Rukh Khan shared it on his account. Additionally, he added a few words of praise for Malhotra. The Jawan actor wrote, “Awesome cover of #Chaleya…. Like it very much. Thank you for this.”

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Awesome cover of #Chaleya…. Like it very much. Thank u for this https://t.co/twNo6KpuAX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 4, 2023

The post was shared, and it has since become popular. The video has already received more than a million views, and that figure is rising. Additionally, a variety of comments have been gathered.

Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao perform the song, which features lyrics from the movie Kumaar. This song, which Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are featured on, was written by Anirudh Ravichander.

Check out the responses below:

“This is so good,” praised an X user. “This is fabulous to see that SRK himself is replying on every good stuff,” commented another. “Wow, this video made my day,” joined a third. “Stunning song by this fan,” added a fourth. “Wow. Love it,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

