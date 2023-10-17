Advertisement
Shashi Tharoor Shares ‘Dandiya Style’ Folk Dance Video

Shashi Tharoor Shares 'Dandiya Style' Folk Dance Video

Articles
  • Shashi Tharoor shares Kolkali dance video from Kerala.
  • Women dance with sticks in Kasavu sarees, a contrast to Gujarat’s garba.
  • Video gains thousands of likes, celebrating Indian folk dance diversity.
People are getting ready in their dandiya attire to celebrate the nine-day holiday with joy as Navratri is commemorated in many regions of India. Gujarat is the birthplace of the folk dances garba and daddiya.

MP Shashi Tharoor just posted a video of a Keralan folk dance that resembled dandiya-garba.

A group of women dancing with sticks while wearing Kasavu sarees is seen in the video. People watching the dancers from the roadside appear to indicate that the video was shot during a public procession.

“Attention Gujarati sisters!,” Tharoor said in a post that included this video. “This Navaratri, enjoy some Kerala-style dandiya!” Thus far, this X post has received thousands of likes and over 1.4 lakh views.

Take a look at the post below:

Small sticks are used in Keralan Kolkali dance performances, along with a multitude of other varieties. The southern state’s Malabar region is home to several popular group dancing styles. Kolattam is the name of the Kolkali dance performed by ladies. The roots of the Kolkali dance can be found in the “ancient days when Kalarippayattu, a martial art of Kerala, was in vogue,” according to a blog entry on the Kerala Tourism website.

