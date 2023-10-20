Siberian Husky Scolds Sleeping Owner in Hilarious Video

Siberian Husky Blue’s comical bed dispute with his owner in viral video.

Barking, pushing, and bed-moving antics leave viewers in stitches.

Video earns 8.9 million views and praise for its humor.

Siberian Huskies are noted for having a flair for drama because of their extraordinary beauty and limitless activity. The Siberian Husky who has his own Instagram page, Blue, is the ideal example of this. He never passes up the opportunity to voice his opinions, and a video captures one of his arguments with his pet father.

The remark attached to the video says, “Well… at least we tried to share!” “Pretending to take the dogs’ new bed.” is the text insert that appears at the beginning of the video. A man can be seen entering a room and lying down on a little pet bed in the footage. Blue appears in the room shortly after and gives his pet dad a disbelieving look.

After that, he sets out to get the man out of bed. The dog aggressively barks at the man, pushes him, and even tries to drag the bed away in an attempt to accomplish his aim. The dog eventually grows furious and storms out of the room when all of his attempts fail. The way he slams the door as he exits the room adds to the humor in the video.

It was uploaded on October 10th. It became viral after that. The video has received around 8.9 million views thus far. In addition, the share has received a ton of comments from users. In the comments section, some people even tagged other people to invite them to watch the video.

“Wow he was really mad at you. Haha. Poor Blue – Dad was only trying to share. You do always sleep in his bed so he’s got a point,” posted an Instagram user. “Your bed is our bed and mine is mine,” joked another. “This is the greatest. Love it,” added a third. “Haha, the ending, lol,” commented a fourth. “This is so hilarious,” wrote a fifth.

