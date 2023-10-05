‘Space Coffee’: Astronaut Shows How To Brew Coffee In Zero G

Samantha Cristoforetti showcases space coffee.

Space Coffee: As people, we frequently take for granted the little things in life, such as a hot cup of coffee. We frequently forget to show our appreciation to people who work hard to turn coffee beans into the delicious beverage we enjoy. But it’s about enjoying everything we have, not just the coffee. Samantha Cristoforetti, an astronaut, illustrates in the video how astronauts take their coffee on board the International Space Station.

“Our astronaut demonstrates how she has her morning coffee in space!” The hashtag #InternationalCoffeeDay was used by ESA. In honor of International Coffee Day, the space agency specifically put the video on its website. Every year on October 1, people celebrate and promote coffee as a beverage on this day.

Take a look at the post below:

How do you like your coffee?☕️ Our astronaut @AstroSamantha demonstrates how she has her morning coffee in space! #InternationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/UKA1Hy0EWW Advertisement — ESA (@esa) October 1, 2023

These coffee cups for astronauts on the ISS are designed to help them sip coffee, NASA said in a blog post. It’s interesting to note that the space agency uses these cups to collect information on “the passive movement of complex fluids”

Cristoforetti starts the video by squeezing coffee from a packet into a little container. She tries to gulp it down, but the liquid won’t come out. She then finds a cup that was made especially for her and successfully pours the coffee into it. The specifically created container is referred to as a “space cup” in a text insert that appears on the screen.

Since the video’s October 1 posting, it has received close to 240,000 views, and the numbers are still growing. More than 1,900 people have also liked it. Various remarks have been made in response to the video.

Check out the responses below:

“Very cool demonstration,” commented an X user. “Great, now I want my 11 pm coffee after seeing this lol,” joked the second user. “Beautiful! This is a perfect example that some problems can be solved by using the shape of the material rather than its properties,” commented a third. “Great balance,” wrote a fourth.

