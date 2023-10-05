SRK and Preity Zinta’s Iconic Scene From Veer Zaara Gets Viral

Instagram’s Dan Latif reinterprets Veer Zaara’s song.

The remix amasses 4 million views, sparking Bollywood music discussions.

Demonstrates the enduring popularity of classic Bollywood tunes.

Many of us continue to enjoy the Tere Liye song from Veer Zaraa, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. Everything about the classic song strikes the proper note, including the lyrics, music, singing, and picturization. The roles played by Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion after many years were nicely conveyed in the songs.

The famous moment from Veer Zaraa just received a new interpretation thanks to Instagram user Dan Latif. He substituted Stephen Sanchez’s Until I Found You for Tere Liye.

He insisted that this setting was ideal for the song. The user captioned the Instagram post, “Will never get over this scene.” Additionally, the text overlay in the video included the words, “Okay okay, I just found the perfect Bollywood scene for this song.”

The post, which was only recently uploaded, has already received more than 4 million views. Many online users left comments on the page expressing their thoughts on the new twist.

In the film’s final scene, Shah Rukh Khan delivers a stirring and moving monologue that one Instagram user remembers, saying, “But don’t miss the dialogue of srk at last …Main qaidi no..786 omg what an actor he is.”

“A humble warning… never ever touch this masterpiece again,” said some online users in response to the tempering of the painting. The third remark was,“Pls No no no. Tere Liye is OG and nothing but Tere Liye fits this scene!” A cybercitizen penned, “Oh please… are u comparing this with tere liye? No wayyy.”

About the original scene of the video:

Lata Mangeshkar, a famous vocalist, and Roop Kumar Rathod contribute their vocals to the catchy music for the uninitiated. Sanjeev Kohli, the son of Madan Mohan, composed the soundtrack.

The fact that renowned director Yash Chopra loved this song a lot may possibly be thrilling. In fact, the song served as his phone ringtone up until his departure for paradise in 2012. Even after so many years, Veer Zaraa is still the favorite of the audience.

