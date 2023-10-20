SRK’s Jawan Shakes Things Up with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

SRK, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in Azaad Rathore steel rod ad.

SRK as Jawan, Alia as Barfi and her “Student of the Year” character.

Commercial gains social media popularity with positive comments.

You won’t believe it when you hear that Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor portray three well-known personalities crossover, but you’ll be impressed and amused at the same time. Fans were pleased that the trio got together for a commercial for a steel rod firm. In the commercial Azaad Rathore, Barfi, played by Ranbir Kapoor in the film of the same name, and Shanaya, played by Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year, are kidnapped by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan character.

Rungta Steels shared the advertising on their Instagram page. They captioned the post with their tagline. With his gravelly voice and bald appearance, Khan appears in the advertisement as Jawan, the character from his most recent hit. With Barfi seated next to her, he can be seen conversing with the excessively chatty Shanaya from Student of the Year. The group gets into a rib-tickling position as the advertisement continues.

Take a look at the post below:

This advertisement quickly gained popularity among fans, who shared it again on various social networking sites. In addition, a variety of positive comments were made on the video.

Check out the responses below:

“Give a raise to the person who came up with this idea,” posted an Instagram user. “He finally got Alia,” joked another, referencing a dialogue from the film Jawan. “I’d pay to watch this ad on the big screen, it’s that ridiculously hilarious and creative. love love love every bit of it” joined a third. “This single ad is better than so many movies,” wrote a fourth.

