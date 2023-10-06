Stunning Video: Hobby horse competition goes viral

Viral 2023 Finnish Hobby Horse Championship video baffles viewers.

Equestrian events with hobby horses.

Competitions focus on winning, socializing, and pleasure.

Advertisement

On social media, a viral video from the 2023 Finnish Hobby Horse Championship, however, has received a lot of attention, leaving many incredulous about its veracity. A competition or gathering where participants participate in a number of equestrian events utilizing hobby horses is known as the Finnish Championship. Stick horses with realistic horse heads and tails are known as hobby horses. Riders often dress in riding attire and participate in sports including cross-country, dressage, and show jumping.

Hobby horse competitions are becoming more and more popular worldwide, and there are now a wide variety of competitions to select from. While some events are more competitive and emphasize winning, others are more social and emphasize pleasure. There are other occasions that are intended solely for kids or adults.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Catch Up! (@catchupscoop) Advertisement

Nevertheless, social media users have responded in a variety of ways to the footage of this strange event. The reason and logic for such an unusual competition were unclear to many people, which sparked a variety of viewpoints and inquiries about the event’s importance.

Check out the responses below:

“This shouldn’t be called a sport. 5-year-old kids do this kind of “sport” when they’re playing,” commented a user. “Humanity needs a reset. Enough is enough,” wrote another user. “This is a wonderful hobby, and those riders are super skilled athletes. And they are not doing it for “vegans,”, but as a great hobby. Try yourself and stop those stupid negative comments,” commented a third user.

Also Read Britain fails to qualify for UCI Cycling World Championships Britain fails to qualify for UCI Cycling World Championships. Tanfield managed to...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.