Stunning video of duo version of Apsara Aali

The song Apsara Aali from the Marathi movie Natarang has gained popularity.

A video featuring a pair in saree singing the song.

The video has received over 8.4 million views.

When it was released, the song Apsara Aali from the movie Natarang immediately became popular. Many people continue to develop numerous versions of this song as well as dance videos to it. One such performance has now captured the hearts of numerous users on social media.

The pair can be seen singing the song Apsara Aali while each is clothed in a saree in the video. They each finish one line of the song before starting to sing along. Avanti Nagral, a user on Instagram, posted this video.

Take a look at the post below:

Five days ago, this article was shared. It has received more than 8.4 million views since being shared. There are numerous comments and likes on the share. A lot of individuals thought the song was sung very beautifully.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “This is beyond beautiful!” A second said, “Omg, this is better than the original I would say , listening to this on loop.” A third commented, “Beautiful voice and gorgeous girls.” “Wow…It’s so soothing,” expressed another. A fifth posted, “Loved the song and the vibe.”

The song Apsara Aali in more detail

The song is from the Marathi movie Natarang, which was made under the direction of Ravi Jadhav and starred Atul and Sonalee Kulkarni. Bela Shende and Ajay Atul performed the song, and Guru Thakur wrote the lyrics.

