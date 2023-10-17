Talented Seven-Year-Old Wows New York Diners with Singing

Marcello, age 7, sings at his parents’ anniversary in a New York restaurant.

Majically News video gets 10,000+ likes and strong social media support.

Marcello’s performance brings joy to viewers.

The internet is going crazy over this cute video of a seven-year-old boy performing a 1959 hit with all the bells and whistles. In the viral video, a small child named Marcello can be heard singing Bobby Darin’s song “Beyond the Sea” at the Panini Grill, a restaurant located on Staten Island in New York, USA.

The patrons of the restaurant applaud Marcello as he goes around the space. Once, the young performer greets the audience with enthusiasm and exclaims, “I hope everybody is having a great time! Everybody scream! Let’s go!”.

Marcello was celebrating his parents’ wedding anniversary with his family at the restaurant when this tragedy happened. A video of Marcello’s spontaneous, upbeat performance is currently trending on social media. This clip was posted online on Friday by the well-known Instagram account Majically News, and it received over 10,000 likes.

Take a look at the post below:

Check out the responses below:

An Instagram user wrote, “It’s the hair and the disheveled outfit paired with the gym shoes for me. Too cute. What a gift for his parents!!” Another person wrote, “Absolutely precious. I bet you guys are certainly proud of him. May God bless you and your family and have a blessed night. Happy Anniversary. I bet this really made your heart happy.” “Work that crowd!! You’ve definitely got what it takes!!!,” wrote a third.

