Taylor Swift Fan Evades Mall Security with ‘Eras Tour’ Poster

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” film sets new box office records.

A fan’s viral poster theft draws attention.

The film’s opening weekend becomes the highest-grossing concert film ever.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is at the pinnacle of her career; her most recent tour packed out stadiums, and her concert film is currently smashing box office records. The musical sensation has an enormous fan base, and her admirers are more excited than they have ever been. Notably, one of her fans became viral on social media after posting a video of themselves deftly eluding a security guard in a Guadalajara mall. The audacious deed came after a large poster advertising Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” was stolen.

The video went viral and showed an unnamed man going down an escalator at full speed while security guards from a shopping center chased after him. It seems like a lot of other shoppers were applauding Swiftie during this audacious move. Many people immediately posted comments on the occurrence on social media.

Take a look at the post below:

Is it wrong that we’re actually rooting for them😂 [via adriángutiérrez85/TikTok] pic.twitter.com/T51X0erPJb Advertisement — MuchMusic (@Much) October 16, 2023

More than 19 million people watched the video, and many of them left positive comments praising the person for their outstanding work. A number of visitors commented on how much they enjoyed the cat-and-mouse game.

The music sensation’s tour-documentary film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” debuted in theaters on October 13, 2023, to resounding applause from her devoted fan base. During its three-day opening weekend, the movie brought in several million dollars in domestic theaters, making it the highest-grossing concert film ever. It also broke the previous record set by Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never for the largest opening weekend of a concert movie.

