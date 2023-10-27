Teen Banned from LinkedIn Now an Intern: A Surprising Plot Twist

Advertisement
  • 15-year-old Eric Zhu, banned from LinkedIn for his age.
  • He got a LinkedIn internship after a viral “plot twist” post on microblogging site X.
  • The post earned 300,000 views and stirred social media buzz.
Due to his failure to fulfill the minimum age criteria, 15-year-old high school student Eric Zhu, founder of a startup, and investor with Bachmanity Capital, was once barred from LinkedIn. However, in an unexpected change of events, he has now been offered an internship at the corporation.

Eric posted the news, excited, on the microblogging site X. He included two pictures along with the description, “Insane plot twist.” After then, his post went popular on the internet.

One of the attached photos shows a news item about Eric’s age-related ban from LinkedIn, with the statement that he was too young for the network. In the second picture, Eric is seen holding a sticky note with his name and LinkedIn’s branding on it with pride.

Take a look at the post below:

The post was published by Eric Zhu on October 24 and has received an astounding three lakh views since then. Social media users are flooding the comments area with congrats for Zhu’s incredible accomplishment. As they join in celebrating his triumph, it’s clear that they are incredibly happy and supportive.

Check out the reactions below:

“Congratulations, and I learned trivial knowledge that LinkedIn once reduced the minimum age from 18 to 14, then increased it to 16,” commented a user. “That does not make a lot of sense. Why ban you?” wrote another user.

The LinkedIn Service Eligibility Rules state that users under the age of sixteen are not permitted to access the services.

