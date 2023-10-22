Teen Catches Tennis Ball from 469.5-Foot Drop

New York teen, 18, breaks Guinness World Record.

Catches tennis ball dropped from 469.5-foot height by a drone.

Trained for two summers using gloves and bare hands.

Advertisement

A tennis ball dropped by a drone flying 469.5 feet overhead was caught by an 18-year-old from New York, breaking the Guinness World Record. Cameron Heinig claimed that he trained for two summers to smash the record for the highest tennis ball grab with his friend, drone pilot Julian.

Heinig said to Guinness World Records that he “didn’t even come close” to catching the ball that first summer, but that year he practiced with a baseball glove and was more successful.

When his gloved attempts proved reliable, he began catching the ball with his bare hands. “I was a little worried that it would hurt, but I figured it was worth it for a Guinness World Records title,” he stated.

Heinig had to postpone its official attempt when the drone’s size was determined to be too tiny by a surveyor hired to measure its height, necessitating modifications such as the addition of a reflector.

Heinig caught the ball on his third try on the day of his official attempt. The surveyor confirmed that it was dropped from 469.5 feet, which was 75.4 feet higher than the previous record.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Also Read Video: Man plays keyboard by juggling tennis balls on it A man has recently grabbed attention on the internet as he was...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.