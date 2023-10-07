Teenager Breaks World Record with Playing Card Structure

15-year-old Arnav Daga from India breaks Guinness World Record.

Constructs four Kolkata buildings using playing cards in 41 days.

Sets new record for the largest playing card construction.

A 15-year-old Indian broke the Guinness World Record by making replicas of four buildings from his hometown of Kolkata over the course of 41 days using playing cards.

The completed work of Arnav Daga, which is 40 feet long, 11 feet 4 inches high, and 16 feet 8 inches broad, shatter the previous record for the biggest playing card construction.

Byran Berg’s playing card structure of three Macao hotels, which measured 34 feet and 1 inch in length, 9 feet and 5 inches in height, and 11 feet and 7 inches in width, held the previous record before Daga’s invention beat it.

Daga claimed that to create replicas of the Writers’ Building, the Shaheed Minar, Salt Lake Stadium, and St. Paul’s Cathedral, he needed roughly 143,000 playing cards.

The adolescent said that the Shaheed Minar’s 41-day procedure was slowed when it performed what houses of cards are best famous for doing: collapse.

He told Guinness World Records, “It was frustrating that so many hours and days of work got wiped out and I had to do it all over again, but for me there was no turning back.”

Take a look at the video below:

