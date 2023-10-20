Texas Carnival Ride Mishap: Operator’s Daring Save

Video of Texas carnival ride accident in Groves shocks viewers.

Operator rescues 12-year-old Juliana, suspended 30 feet high.

Incident raises eyebrows and concerns among festival-goers.

Social media users have been sharing a terrifying video of a ride gone wrong. The incident took place on Sunday in Groves, Texas, during the 54th Groves Pecan Festival. The ride’s operator was shown hanging for his life about thirty feet above the ground in the now-viral video.

Reports state that a sudden burst of wind caused the carnival ride car to shoot into the air while the operator was helping a 12-year-old girl named Juliana Bernal get into it. The operator saved Juliana by holding onto the door and keeping it closed while she was inside the ride. In the end, Juliana and the ride operator were spared when other staff members utilized their knowledge to lower the ride.

Take a look at the post below:

The ride at the Pecan festival over the weekend malfunctioned and caused a 12-year-old girl to be trapped and the operator was left hanging on for his life 30 feet in the air. Tonight heard from the mother of the girl who was trapped. @kfdmnews pic.twitter.com/63o1ozRLWx — Mello Styles (@MelloStylesTV) October 16, 2023

The incident that raised eyebrows startled festival goers. In a conversation with the local press, Juliana’s mother Caress Muraira described the terrifying encounter.

Muraira expressed her gratitude to the operator for putting his life at danger to keep Juliana safe. She revealed that Juliana had informed her that during the terrifying event, the operator’s fingertips had become bloodied.

Since 1969, the Groves Chamber of Commerce has organized the annual Groves Pecan Festival, which falls around the pecan harvest.

