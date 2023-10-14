Three Cats vs. Pigeon: The Chase and Surprising Finale

Viral video featuring three cats trying to catch a bird on a car roof.

Posted on Instagram by @shouldhavecat.

Millions of views and widespread attention on social media.

Cats are frequently associated with mischievous behavior. Their funny and endearing antics never fail to make us smile. On social media, a video of cats acting silly has rapidly gained millions of views. The account @shouldhavecat posted the video to Instagram.

The video begins with three cats attempting to climb onto a car while they observe a bird perched atop with curiosity. A cat chooses an alternative path and climbs onto the car to catch the pigeon while they are trying to get it. The cat approaches the bird, and then it takes off, leaving the three of them stunned.

Take a look at the post below:

Just four days ago, this post was shared. It has had 4.3 million views already since it was posted. There are a ton of likes and comments on the sharing.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “That car got paw scratches for sure now.” A second said, “The way they watched the bird fly away was so funny.” A third joked “He was actually trying to help the bird.”

“That one cat tried to pull a slick one, coming in from the back, but glad it didn’t work,” posted a fourth. A fifth said, “Cute! But my first thought was actually…Did the tyre survive those nails piercing into it?”

