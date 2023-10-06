Tom Holland’s Instagram shows Zendaya with a dog, promoting Battersea.

Images express Holland’s love for dogs and support for the non-profit.

Post gains nearly 4 million likes, raising awareness for animal welfare.

Tom Holland posted a series of images on Instagram that can make you tear up. In the never-before-seen images, Zendaya is also featured, this time with a dog in her arms. Holland’s post garnered a number of encouraging comments, including responses from the official Facebook and Instagram sites, as was to be expected. Zendaya also posted two emoticons to illustrate her responses to Tom Holland’s pictures.

The guy who plays Spider-Man captioned the images in just one word: “Puppies.” He included the name of the organization, Battersea, where the photos were taken in his article. The organization is non-profit and has been fighting for “every dog and cat since 1860.”

Holland is seen in the first picture squatting down in front of a litter of puppies and caressing one of them. The puppies are seen in the following pictures. In the final image, Zendaya can be seen gazing lovingly at a puppy she is cradling.

The Dune actor also uploaded a couple photos to her Instagram story showing herself with cute dogs. She added the caption “Like… are you kidding me.” to one of the images. A sleeping puppy is shown in the picture.

Take a look at the post below:

Almost 14 hours have passed since Tom Holland made his Instagram post. Nearly 4 million people have liked it since then, and the figure is only growing. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share.

Zendaya voiced her opinion in the post’s comments section. She used two emoticons to convey it. They are the Pleading Face and Melting Face emojis, respectively.

Check out the responses below:

“The last pic “[Smiling Face with Hearts Emoji],” reads a comment from the official page of Instagram. A reply from Facebook’s official page reads, “Take them all home.” A sentiment a few other netizens expressed too.

“We are definitely being blessed with Tomdaya content this week, and I love it,” shared an Instagram user. “I don’t know why, but the last pic where Zendaya is holding a puppy is so cute,” joined another. “I will never get tired of Tom and puppy content,” added a third. “Aww… this is the cutest post I have seen today,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

