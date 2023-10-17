US Man’s Viral Reaction to Trying Desi Foods

US man’s viral video trying Indian food: 35.8 million views.

Shared on Instagram and X, featuring Kentucky Indian restaurant dishes.

Shows his enjoyment of various Indian delicacies.

On social media, there are a ton of videos showing Westerners sampling desi foods and commenting on how amazing the flavors are. These initial encounters frequently produce endearing reactions that are fascinating to observe. A video of a man in the US attempting Indian food is currently going viral, and it may even encourage you to purchase some of the foods shown in the clip.

Luke Collins first shared the footage on Instagram. After being posted on X under the account “Microplastics Explorer,” it quickly gained popularity. The caption for the video that was posted on X said, “This incredibly sincere white guy trying Indian food for the very first time and having his mind blown is so wholesome.”

Luke Collins is seen placing an order at a Kentucky Indian restaurant at the beginning of the video. He chooses rice, gulab jamun, butter chicken, onion bhaji, and garlic naan for his meals.

This incredibly sincere white guy trying Indian food for the very first time and having his mind blown is so wholesome pic.twitter.com/ChDld0D1I0 Advertisement — Microplastics Explorer (@DiabolicalSpuds) October 15, 2023

The video went viral when it was shared on October 15 and has had over 35.8 million views so far, with more coming every day. Many even shared their opinions in the post’s comments section.

“Butter chicken + butter naan is one of the best things in existence,” expressed an individual. Another added, “His reaction to garlic naan is spot on.” “The stains on the shirt. He’s so cute,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Now I want butter chicken and garlic naan.” “I’m trying to be on a diet, what are you guys doing,” wrote a fifth. A sixth remarked, “This was so wholesome! And relatable! I remember being mind blown the first time I tried Indian food. More people need to give Indian cuisine a chance!”

