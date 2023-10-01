Viral Post: A Coastal Lion Rare Appearance in Gujarat

Viral Photo: Asiatic lion spotted in Arabian Sea, Junagadh, Gujarat.

Coastal Lions: Lions expanding presence along Gujarat’s coast.

Majestic Sight: Internet in awe of the majestic lion on the shoreline.

The internet is in awe of a gorgeous and uncommon photograph of an Asiatic lion standing on the Arabian Sea shoreline in Gujarat’s Junagadh. The lion appears to be enjoying the waves of the Arabian Sea in the undated photo that has gone viral. It is seen standing carefree on the Arabian Sea’s shores.

When posting the image to Twitter, Chief Conservator of Forests Junagadh remarked, ”A lion was spotted in the Darya Kantha area during the Bhadrawa Poonam patrol.”

Indian Forest Service employee Parveen Kaswan also tweeted the captivating image, ”When #Narnia looks real. A lion king captured enjoying tides of the Arabian Sea on Gujarat coast. Courtesy: CCF, Junagadh.”

When #Narnia looks real. A lion king captured enjoying tides of Arabian Sea on Gujarat coast. Courtesy: CCF, Junagadh. pic.twitter.com/tE9mTIPHuL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 1, 2023

A research paper on Asiatic Lions was also uploaded by him in a different post, along with the message by Mohan Ram and others, ‘Interested people can read this paper also on Asiatic Lions. ‘Living on the sea-coast: ranging and habitat distribution of Asiatic lions’ by Mohan Ram and others. Published in nature.” released in nature. According to the study, Gujarat’s coastal districts are now seeing an increase in sightings of Asiatic lions, which are typically seen in Gir National Park.

The study notes, ”Across their range, lions are known to occupy a wide range of habitat types. The most significant of the satellite habitats occupied by dispersed lions are coastal habitats. The first record of lions in the coastal habitats of Sutrapada was in the mid-1990s, and since then, there has been a continuous presence of lions in the coastal areas that extend across four districts.”

Animal lovers adored the picture and were fascinated. In response to the image, As one person wrote, ”Stunning! Nature’s magic in Narnia. Lion King’s seaside serenity on Gujarat’s coast. Thanks to CCF, Junagadh, for this beauty!”

Another commented, ”Symbolic of the Lion of Gujarat we all admire -standing majestically unperturbed by the din and unmoved by the waves.” A third said, ”It’s the much needed step to relocate these majestic lion to MP Kuno National Park, as there is ample prey and space to accommodate and save the last standing king of the jungle.” “Symbolic of the Lion of Gujarat we all admire -standing majestically unperturbed by the din and unmoved by the waves,” a fourth user commented.

