Viral Video: A woman dressed as demon nun scares people

A lot of people enjoy playing around with makeup. While some utilize it for personal purposes, others make a living off of the pastime. It takes a lot of time and effort to become proficient at this talent. A makeup artist from Delhi made the decision to impersonate Demon Nun from the hit horror movie “The Nun” and play practical jokes on passersby. On social media, the brief video has since gone viral, and many are obsessed with her appearance.

Makeup artist Iza Setia posted the identical video to Instagram. The woman can be seen with a frightened expression peering out of the car window in the now-viral video.

In the video, someone is heard praising her makeup artistry and saying that she really does look like a ghost. While some individuals called Ms. Setia’s appearance “very cool,” others could be spotted fleeing from her.

Take a look at the post below:

The Instagram reel has received over six lakh likes and seven million views since it was published. Check out the responses below:

“BEST BEST BEST THING I SAW ON INTERNET TODAY,” said a user. “Hattssss off to you girl,” commented a second person. A third user added, “She’s dresses for the hunt. Look at those running shoes.” “Wow but literally that look can frighten anyone… Need part 2 please,” added a person. “Crazy,” added another user. A person remarked, “The most unique video, unexpected from MUA😂 keep growing.” “You are amazing,” read another comment.

