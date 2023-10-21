Viral Video: Bodybuilder vs. Karate Master: Watch the Result

Bodybuilder challenges karate master to prove karate’s effectiveness.

Debate ensues over the importance of martial arts skills versus physical strength.

Viewers caution against underestimating trained martial artists.

A bodybuilder shared on social media his belief that karate is a “scam,” and he went on to challenge a karate master to a fight in an attempt to back up his claims. But you’ll laugh at what happens at the end of the video.

Instagram user Chaka Zulu says in the opening of the video that he believes karate is a hoax and that he is prepared to prove it. He goes on to say that he studied martial arts but stopped after earning his yellow belt. Zulu then developed his “untouchable” skills at the gym.

He finds a karate master to challenge him to a duel in order to demonstrate his superior strength over a martial artist. The karate champion promises to give Zulu his studio keys if he loses when Zulu challenges him to a battle. Not all of the events in the video will be revealed.

Take a look at the post below:

A while ago, someone posted this video. It has gotten a lot of comments and more than four lakh likes since it was posted.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Proof that muscle doesn’t mean anything.” A second commented, “Strength is crucial but if you think strength alone can dominate someone with martial arts skills, then you’re simply a fool.”

“These arts are not only muscles but mind too. You don’t need to be muscular so you can achieve powerful punches or kicks,” shared a third. A fourth added, “Having experience in martial arts and weightlifting, guaranteed that you should not mess with a trained martial arts master even if you are strong from bodybuilding. It will not go well. But find out for yourself.”

