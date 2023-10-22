Viral Video: Bride Faces Criticism for Dancing While Father Cries

Viral wedding video shows bride’s extravagant dance, causing her father to cry.

Critics call her dancing inappropriate and disrespectful.

Some stress the importance of valuing a father’s role.

Advertisement

Nowadays, brides, grooms, and other individuals frequently go over and above to ensure their wedding celebrations go viral, giving Pakistani weddings a fresh and lavish twist.

The characteristics of viral or extravagant weddings are well known: costly sets, a lot of money being spent, dramatic sobbing, over-the-top rituals, and visually stunning dances meant to draw in social media viewers.

Recently, a wedding video featuring a bride’s extravagant dance routine and her father’s tearful outbursts has gone viral on social media.

The bride is seen in the video dancing passionately to a well-known Bollywood song, and in the middle of her dance, her father broke down in tears. Even after witnessing her father’s feelings, the bride continued to dance. View her recording:

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

The public is strongly criticizing the bride’s viral video. In addition, people are making humorous remarks about her wild dancing. People on social media claim that the father is crying over his daughter’s awkward dance.

A social media commenter asked, “why didn’t she stop dancing even after seeing her father cry?” Commented a different social media user, “she is literally pushing her father away to continue her dance.”

According to a social media commenter, the bride is just thinking about herself and doesn’t even understand the importance of having a father in life. When the bride’s father’s illness was revealed, fans made fun of her for completing the extravagant dance. Online users also took issue with her dancing manner. Go through every comment:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.