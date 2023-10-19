Viral Video: Car Owner Discovers 6-Foot Python Inside Vehicle

A 6-foot python took shelter in a car’s engine in South Delhi.

Resident called Wildlife SOS for help; police and forest officials joined the rescue.

The python was safely captured and turned over to authorities.

Delhi is about to experience winter, and when the temperature drops, both people and animals hunt for a cozy and warm place to be. And the engine compartment of an automobile appears to have been a snake’s cozy haven. Upon discovering a six-foot python dozing inside his vehicle, a South Delhi resident promptly contacted Wildlife SOS, an animal rescue organization, in an attempt to save the reptile. The organization posted a video of the rescue on X.

Wildlife SOS on the microblogging platform wrote, “A massive python found an unexpected refuge in a car in South Delhi. The compassionate car owner reached out to Wildlife SOS for urgent assistance and a well-trained team swiftly arrived at the scene, working in coordination with the police and forest officials.” The organisation further added, “The rescuers performed a meticulous operation, crawling under the car to locate the python, which had made its way into the engine area. After more than half an hour of careful effort, the snake was safely secured and handed over to the forest officials.”

They also posted a video in which a man is seen capturing the enormous snake by crawling under the automobile.

A 6-foot-long Python Rescued in Delhi. Advertisement A massive python found an unexpected refuge in a car in South Delhi. The compassionate car owner reached out to Wildlife SOS for urgent assistance and a well-trained team swiftly arrived at the scene, working in coordination with the police… pic.twitter.com/gZcfJCNXvY — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) October 16, 2023

October 16 was when this post was shared. It has almost 3,000 views since it was posted. There are numerous comments and likes on the share.

An individual wrote, “Wow! #WildlifeSOS, your team is super amazing.” A second commented, “Even though you have a phobia, you should never kill them. They are life partners.”

