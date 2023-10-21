Advertisement
Viral Video: Cow Mistakenly Thinks It’s a Duck

  • Cow Dumpling follows duck friend Milkshake into water, defying owner’s warnings.
  • Viral video showcases comical exchange as cow ignores its owner.
  • Video racks up nearly 2.7 million views online.
We all need a little pick-me-up sometimes, so here’s Dumpling, a cow with a duck mentality. The young child just enjoys doing everything that ducks do, especially in the water, even though his pet dad tells him otherwise.

He accomplishes all of it with Milkshake, his best friend, who is a real duck, as you may have imagined. One such exchange between the two is captured in a social media video. Additionally, it captures Dumpling’s amusing exchange with his pet father.

A text insert that says, “My cow, Dumpling, always follows my duck, Milkshake, into the water. He is convinced that he is a duck.” A cow and a duck are shown in the video standing close to one another in a body of water. Someone can be heard telling Dumpling in the video. “You are not a duck. Get out of the water. Let’s go,” But the cow ignores his pet father and turns his head away.

Take a look at the post below:

The video was shared five days ago and has since gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated nearly 2.7 million views. The share has also collected tons of comments from people. Netizens jokingly wrote how they can see “two ducks” and “no cow”.

Check out the responses below:

“There’s two ducks there… which one are you talking to,” joked an Instagram user. “Cow? I just see two ducks, exotic types maybe,” joined another. “He can be whatever he wants,” expressed a third. “Where’s the cow though, all I see are two ducks,” commented a fourth. “Don’t shatter his dreams,” wrote a fifth.

Next Story