Viral Video: Dog ‘invite’ its plush toys to eat with it

Advertisement Dog displays compassion for plush toys.

Dog eats while keeping toy by its side, showing concern.

Video garners 8,000 upvotes and positive reactions. Advertisement viral video was obtained that demonstrated a dog’s compassion and concern. It depicts how the adorable puppy exhibits its affection for its playmates, a slew of plush animals. The video, which was shared on Reddit, has left people smiling and is certain to do the same for you. Advertisement

“Dog invites all its stuffed animal friends to eat,” reads the caption on Reddit, which was shared alongside the video. The video begins with a dog holding its toy in its mouth. The dog places the stuffed doll in front of a bowl of food. It then eats its food while keeping the toy on its side.

The video continues to show the dog doing the same thing with additional of its plush toys. The clip concludes with the dog attempting to feed one of its toys.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

19 hours ago, the video was shared. Since then, the video has received nearly 8,000 upvotes. People have also shared their reactions to the video.

Check out the reactions below:

“I can’t take it! That’s so cute!” expressed a Reddit user. “Besides my daughter and my two pups, I do believe this is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life,” commented another. “How adorable,” added a third. “This is too cute to handle,” wrote a fourth.

Advertisement

