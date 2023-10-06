Viral Video: Dog ‘invite’ its plush toys to eat with it

Watch Video: Heartwarming Bond Of Dog and Cat
Reddit video highlights dog-cat friendship. Chronicles their evolving relationship. Gains 37,000+ upvotes...
“Dog invites all its stuffed animal friends to eat,” reads the caption on Reddit, which was shared alongside the video. The video begins with a dog holding its toy in its mouth. The dog places the stuffed doll in front of a bowl of food. It then eats its food while keeping the toy on its side.
The video continues to show the dog doing the same thing with additional of its plush toys. The clip concludes with the dog attempting to feed one of its toys.
Take a look at the post below:
Dog invites all its stuffed animal friends to eat..
byu/Apollo_012 inDOG
19 hours ago, the video was shared. Since then, the video has received nearly 8,000 upvotes. People have also shared their reactions to the video.
Check out the reactions below:
“I can’t take it! That’s so cute!” expressed a Reddit user. “Besides my daughter and my two pups, I do believe this is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life,” commented another. “How adorable,” added a third. “This is too cute to handle,” wrote a fourth.
