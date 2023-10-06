Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Dog ‘invite’ its plush toys to eat with it

Viral Video: Dog ‘invite’ its plush toys to eat with it

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Dog displays compassion for plush toys.
  • Dog eats while keeping toy by its side, showing concern.
  • Video garners 8,000 upvotes and positive reactions.
    • Advertisement
A viral video was obtained that demonstrated a dog’s compassion and concern. It depicts how the adorable puppy exhibits its affection for its playmates, a slew of plush animals. The video, which was shared on Reddit, has left people smiling and is certain to do the same for you.
Advertisement

“Dog invites all its stuffed animal friends to eat,” reads the caption on Reddit, which was shared alongside the video. The video begins with a dog holding its toy in its mouth. The dog places the stuffed doll in front of a bowl of food. It then eats its food while keeping the toy on its side.

The video continues to show the dog doing the same thing with additional of its plush toys. The clip concludes with the dog attempting to feed one of its toys.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Dog invites all its stuffed animal friends to eat..
byu/Apollo_012 inDOG

19 hours ago, the video was shared. Since then, the video has received nearly 8,000 upvotes. People have also shared their reactions to the video.

Check out the reactions below:

“I can’t take it! That’s so cute!” expressed a Reddit user. “Besides my daughter and my two pups, I do believe this is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life,” commented another. “How adorable,” added a third. “This is too cute to handle,” wrote a fourth.

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch Video: Heartwarming Bond Of Dog and Cat
Watch Video: Heartwarming Bond Of Dog and Cat

Reddit video highlights dog-cat friendship. Chronicles their evolving relationship. Gains 37,000+ upvotes...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story