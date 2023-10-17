Viral Video: Man’s incredible moves to Dance Basanti

Shazeb Sheikh’s Instagram video: Dancing to “Dance Basanti” from Ungli (2014).

59,000+ likes on the video.

Many comments praise Shazeb’s performance and the catchy beats.

People are still moving to the infectious beats of Dance Basanti, a 2014 popular song from the film Ungli. And that’s demonstrated by a video that shows a man dancing to the upbeat music of this song.

Shazeb Sheikh uploaded the viral video on Instagram. He is seen standing in a dance studio in the video. Sheikh performs the song Dance Basanti with great energy in the first scene of the video. People around Sheikh applaud and stare in wonder at him as he dances.

Take a look at the post below:

A time back, someone shared this post. The video has received over 59,000 likes since it was shared. Many comments have also been made on the share. Shazeb Sheikh received a ton of honors for his outstanding performance.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Your dance moves are absolutely phenomenal! The way you effortlessly command the stage with your talent is truly captivating.” A second commented, “This song is a forever vibe and your moves make it even more amazing.”

“Simply loved it,” posted a third. A fourth shared, “Watching this on loop.” “Wow! What a joy to watch your expressions!” added another.

Also Read Viral Video: Duo's dance to Khalasi will leave you stunned "Khalasi" song by Achint and Aditya Gadhvi goes viral. Video features two...

