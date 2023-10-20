Viral Video: Plane Appears to ‘Freeze’ Mid-Air

Instagram video: Jet appears to hover over a bridge, thanks to “Parallax.”

Optical illusion attracts thousands of views and likes.

Some users playfully question if the video has been altered.

There are a ton of viral videos on the internet that never stop surprising us. A few of these images are so amazing they almost seem staged.

Parallel to this, a video of a jet has stunned online users by giving the impression that it is trapped in midair and lingering over a bridge. Passengers on another flight captured this unusual video when they were going by.

The flight in the video seems to be frozen in midair, giving the impression that it is hanging above a bridge.

“The plane appearing to be frozen mid-air is due to an optical illusion called “Parralax,” defined as “The apparent displacement or the difference in apparent direction of an object as seen from two different points, not on a straight line with the object,” wrote the account @endless _knowledge when sharing the video on Instagram.

Take a look at the post below:

This is what happened when the plane “froze” in midair.

The caption stated that “Parallax,” an optical illusion defined as the apparent displacement or difference in apparent direction of an item as observed from two separate points that are not in a straight line with the object, was the reason the commercial jet looked to be “hovering” in the air.

Instagram users have been amazed by the video, which has received thousands of views and likes since it was shared. Users have also been inspired to share their opinions in the comment area by the video. While some individuals expressed surprise at the video, others made light of it by joking that it had been altered.

Check out the responses below:

Shadow???,” said an Insta user. “Edit may be see the angle of shadow of brige and what about the shadow of sun,” the second user stated. “just more explanations to hide the fact we are a simulated reality,” commented the third user. “That ain’t no optical illusion. It’s practising hovering,” another user stated.

“When I pass though Italy sometimes from the highway I see some planes like that, they don’t fucking move. Why is that ?,” commented another. “Bro didn’t learn parallax in school,” joked a person.

“If you observe carefully you’ll see that in yhe beginning the plane is behind the bridge and later it is ahead of it,” said another. “Real life “TENET,” said a user. “Do you have any clue how fast plane flies? It’s either a professionally edited video or some stuff going on,” commented another.

