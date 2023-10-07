Viral Video: Quick Style’s Dance Hit to Khalasi 

Quick Style Dance Group wows with Khalasi performance.

Impressive moves and expressions in viral video.

Over 700k likes and thousands of comments.

After performing to the song Kala Cashma, the dance group Quick Style experienced tremendous success. With their incredible performance to the song Khalasi by Achint and Aditya Gadhvi, they have once again turned attention.

The dance troupe can be seen dancing to the song Khalasi in the video. Each group member syncs their movements and facial expressions to the song’s upbeat beats. Their performance can have you moving as well.

Take a look at the post below:

It has received more than seven lakh likes since it was posted, and the numbers are still rising. Additionally, the sharing has thousands of comments. Many people expressed their admiration for the song in the post’s comments section.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “You guys are awesome.” A second said, “I was smiling whole time just, wow.” A third commented, “I literally love them, the best dancers.” “Just outstanding!” posted another. Heart and heart eye emojis were used by several other people to respond to the video.

Another dance video to this song had previously gone viral on social media. Ens Studio posted this video to Instagram. The video opens with two men dressed in kurtas. They time each dance step they make to the rhythm of the song Khalasi.

