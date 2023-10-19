Watch: Black Bear Steals Frozen Lasagna from US Home

Black bear invades Connecticut home, eats lasagna.

Video shared by homeowner Helena Richardson on Facebook.

DEEP reports 70 bear home invasions in the past year.

Recently, a black bear in Barkhamsted, Connecticut, broke into a home to feed its appetite. The home’s security camera system caught the break-in, and owner Helena Richardson posted it on Facebook. In one of the recordings, the black bear can be seen heading to the kitchen through a screen door.

As shown in the video, the feline intruder treated itself to some lasagne before scaling the freezer door as a means of escape through the kitchen window. As to the New York Post, it was inside the residence for around thirty-five minutes.

The bear is first seen in the home’s foyer in the video. It then moves to the kitchen, where it displays a special interest in the refrigerator. The creature, on its haunches, carefully pulls open the freezer door and takes out a frozen lasagna. The bear uses the open freezer drawer as a stepping stone to escape through the window after securing its Italian lunch. Through the glass, the black bear leaves, settles on the back porch, and strolls away with its meal.

Take a look at the post below:

Ms. Richardson claimed that when she received a notification from her security camera, she became intrigued even though she knew no one was supposed to be home at the time.

She told the media, “You can see him going from room to room, as comfortable as I am in my house. It’s very hard to believe. My mom made me some lasagna, I left it in the freezer and the bear just, you know, took it.”

These kinds of occurrences have happened in Connecticut before, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) of that state is often advising people to be “bear aware.”

The DEEP reports that bears entered Connecticut homes around 70 times last year.

