Watch: Clever Dog Pretends to Limp for Special Trips

Arthritic dog Raylan’s impressive acting in viral Instagram video.

Raylan pretends to limp to get his way with his pet mom.

Video surpasses one million views, owner applauds his performance.

Advertisement

People have been impressed by a dog’s outstanding acting abilities. A viral video posted on Instagram shows the puppy pretending to limp in order to persuade his pet mom to take him where he wants to go. What makes the video more amusing is the dog’s immediate shift in walking style once he realizes he has succeeded in convincing his human.

The footage was shared on an Instagram page dedicated to Raylan, the dog. A descriptive statement placed alongside the video begins, “And the Oscar for most dramatic dog actor goes to.”

The caption further reads, “Raylan sometimes decides he doesn’t want to keep going on a walk (sometimes we’re going in the wrong direction, or in case if it’s raining – he hates walking in the rain!) so he suddenly starts to act like he’s sore and old, so I’ll feel sorry for him and go back where we came from. But as soon as we’re going where he wants to go, suddenly he’s pulling on the leash and full of energy! Sneaky liar! It also makes me look like a really bad dog owner when people are around. Luckily he only does it occasionally.”

Raylan’s pet mom also says in the following lines, “Raylan has struggled with arthritis, but we now have it very well controlled with multiple supplements and medications and 95% of the time you’d think he’s a much younger dog with no issues! But he remembers how I would react when he used to get sore (for real) and uses it to his benefit.”

“Possibly the smartest dog in the world?” the pooch’s pet mom inquired at the end of the caption. You will agree after seeing Raylan’s video that he is the smartest.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Raylan the Dog (@raylan_the_dog)

Six days ago, the video was shared. Since then, the video has received over one million views, and the figure is constantly growing. People have also left numerous comments on the share.

Advertisement

Check out the responses below:

“That is hilarious. We look after a dog that does that and sometimes she forgets which side she should be limping on and switches sides,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow he’s not even subtle about it he’s just saying I won!” shared another.

“WOW! I was really getting upset that you would force this guy to walk. I apologise and have been completely bamboozled by your Oscar nominee,” added a third. “Oh gosh, Christie does the same thing! Now I’m onto her and her sneakiness though!! Lol,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read Cat Refuses to Let Anyone Touch Its Dog friend Cat hugs dog, defying cat-dog norms. Cat gets defensive when humans intervene....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.