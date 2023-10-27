Watch: Shakira’s Viral Reaction to a Camera Phone

1973: First Mobile Call – Martin Cooper to Bell Labs.

Modern Mobile Versatility: Cameras and more.

Shakira’s Camera Phone Amazement: Viral video sparks tech questions in the U.S.

On April 3, 1973, while standing on a pavement on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, Motorola’s Martin Cooper placed a call to Joel Engel, the head of AT&T-owned Bell Labs, marking the first time a mobile phone conversation was seen in public. Mobile phone technology has advanced significantly since then.

These days, a mobile phone may do multiple tasks, such as being a computer, alarm clock, music player, camera, and TV all in one. Even while selfies, video calls, and reels are so popular these days, it’s amazing to remember that during the start of the century, cell phones with built-in cameras were extremely uncommon.

On X, formerly Twitter, a rumored 2002 video featuring famous singer Shakira showing off her pleasure at seeing a phone with a built-in camera has gone viral. According to the social media user, Shakira was first exposed to a camera phone at that point.

Take a look at the post below:

Shakira sees a camera phone for the first time, 2002 pic.twitter.com/kweg5WhtdU Advertisement — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) October 26, 2023

The singer asks a woman in the video, “Is that a camera?” with excitement. Shakira is then shown an image on the woman’s cell phone. Shakira utters the words “Oh! my gosh” upon seeing the photo and begins examining the phone in sheer wonder.

Shakira, totally astounded by the technology, asks, “This one doesn’t function in America no?And God, imagine what the paparazzi will all be like.

Shakira finds it hard to believe that even videos may be recorded with the device until the woman begins to record a video of her.

Check out the responses below:

“Aww, one of the best historic videos I have ever watched. Look at how Shakira was amazed,” wrote one user. “I can’t imagine how curious she would be seeing the phone. All her questions would just be ‘how’,” commented another user. “Wow. And now she has like a million camera phones clicking at her,” commented a third user. “She’s like what is this magic picture machine,” posted a fourth user.

