Watch Video: Cat’s Sneaky Plant Snack Caught on Camera

A cheeky cat was observed trying to eat a plant with red paws in a hilarious demonstration of cat antics. The cat let out an exaggerated yawn as if it was going to do that from the beginning, but instead of escaping after being trapped. You’ll probably laugh after seeing the Reddit video with the title “Caught in the act.”

The opening scene of the video features a cat perched atop a table with a planter placed in front of it. The cat can be seen opening its lips to chew on a leaf.

The kitty realizes it got hooked just as it was ready to seal its mouth. The quick-thinking cat immediately alters its position. To hide the ‘crime’ it was about to commit, the cat quickly pretends to yawn.

Nine hours have passed since the video was posted. It has received about 2,500 upvotes since then. There have been a ton of comments left on the sharing. Others shared tales of their own cats as some applauded the cat for being “sneaky”.

“And the Oscar for the best dramatic performance goes to…,” joked a Reddit user. “Reminds me of one of my cats. He was watching me build something with small parts and always tried to steal some, but I would always catch him, so he started licking his paw very close to the small parts and accidentally stole in the process haha,” added another. “Great recovery!” joined a third. “Plausible deniability,” posted a fourth. “Sneaky sneaky,” wrote a fifth.

