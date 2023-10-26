Woman Complains of ‘Abnormal Sounds’ Discovers Spider in Ear

Taiwanese Woman, 64, Hears Abnormal Sounds in Left Ear.

Doctors Find and Remove Spider from Ear Canal.

Non-Toxic Spider Nestled Inside, Causing Minor Injury.

A Taiwanese woman, 64, went to a clinic after experiencing “abnormal sounds” in her left ear. To her surprise, the physicians found a spider in her ear canal. Notably, the woman reported that the constant clicking, rustling, and thumping in her ear prevented her from resting for four days.

She also experienced a sensation of something moving within her ear. When she went to an ear, nose, and throat clinic, the doctors looked at her and discovered that a spider and its exoskeleton had gotten inside. The woman’s symptoms vanished after they used a tube to suction out the spider and its exoskeleton. There were no reports of eardrum injury.

A case report describing the woman’s experience was later published in the New England Journal of Medicine by medical professionals at Tainan Municipal Hospital in Taiwan.

They also shared a video on X and wrote, ”A woman with hypertension presented to the clinic with a 4-day history of abnormal sounds in her ear. On examination, a small spider was seen moving within the external auditory canal of the left ear. The molted exoskeleton of the spider was also present.”

The co-author and head of Tainan Municipal Hospital’s otolaryngology department, Dr. Tengchin Wang, told the media, “She didn’t feel pain because the spider was very small.”

Emeritus biology professor Jerry Rovner of Ohio University clarified that the spider most likely sought for safe haven in the woman’s ear by nestling inside. ”Many hunting spiders (i.e., those that do not live in prey-capture webs) seek a sheltered location for the purpose of molting, as they cannot defend themselves from predators during that process,” the expert stated.

A spider was discovered inside the ear of a woman who reported tinnitus, or hearing a ringing sound, and pain in April of this year. When the doctor did an endoscopy on the woman’s ear, he found the spider. Fortunately, the doctor explained, the spider was not toxic, and the woman’s ear canal only sustained minor injury.

