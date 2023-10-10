Woman Criticized for Wearing Live Fish in Dress

Woman in mermaid costume slammed for wearing live fish.

Concerns raised about the treatment of living creatures.

Controversial attire sparks discussions online.

Advertisement

People were staring at a woman in a mermaid costume for all the wrong reasons. On social media, the woman who was wearing a gown with live fish attached to it received harsh criticism. Since her Instagram video went viral, many people have voiced their worries about the treatment of living things, calling it inhumane.

A woman is seen standing at the beginning of the video wearing a mermaid costume with a bowl fastened to the front of the frock. Then, live fish are added to the dish from a bag. The woman is later spotted taking pictures with the fish.

The Instagram user @ohsopretty_makeover posted this video.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Make over by Preethi (@ohsopretty_makeover) Advertisement

Shares of this article began on September 30. It has gained more than eight million views since being shared. Additionally, the video has received many likes. Many people shared their opinions about this odd clothing in the post’s comments section.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Everyone, much respect for your talent and creativity. However, you forgot that those are living beings. You can’t just use animals/fishes/sentient beings like that. You are suffocating them. I know it must be unintentional, but kindly stop doing this as this is cruel, bad, wrong, and unfair.”

Advertisement

A second commented, “Inhumane idiots! Your makeover makes no sense if its a torture to innocent animals! #disgusting #shamefull.” A third said, “Living things are not accessories.” “Stupid and cruel. That’s what it is. Not creative, not beautiful

It’s dumb and ignorant,” posted a fourth. Another shared, “Animals are not ornaments. This was ridiculous! don’t romanticize this type of action.” A sixth added, “What a ridiculous thing, for God’s love, what a lack of creativity, besides that, it is inhuman and ridiculous.”

Also Read Mermaids’ Underwater Music Delights Florida Festival Divers donned mermaid tails and took part in the 39th annual Lower...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.