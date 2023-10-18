Woman Eats 48 Oysters on Date – Surprising Result!

EquanaB eats 48 oysters on a date; her date leaves with a $184 bill.

Viral video gains support for her.

Restaurant confirms her dining behavior was standard.

After ordering almost fifty oysters, a woman in the United States went viral on the internet and shared her embarrassing dating experience. The woman, who goes by EquanaB on TikTok, reportedly revealed her disastrous date story in a video that has received over a million views, according to the Media.

In the video, she disclosed that her boyfriend, who she said had only purchased one drink, had informed her he was going to the restroom but had never come back when the check arrived. The woman went to Fontaine’s Oyster House in Atlanta, Georgia, which is said to have the greatest oysters in the area, to meet her date. She ordered a dish of twelve oysters and then three more after meeting her date. She ate 48 oysters in all, slurping them all loudly without holding back.

“When the fourth one came out he was looking at me crazy, I didn’t give a f***. I had to. It was so good,” in the video, according to the Post.

The woman later placed an additional order for crabcakes and red potatoes as an entrée. Her boyfriend, however, allegedly excused himself to use the restroom when the check arrived and simply left the restaurant, leaving her with a $184 cost. “Why the f*** [he] say he was going to the bathroom and never come back? I’m like, hold on. It’s been 10, 20, 30 minutes,” according to The Media.

The woman admitted in her video that she questioned her companion for departing over text messages even though she had already paid the check. “Running out on a tab is crazyyy,” she texted her date, to which he replied, “I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food. I can Cash App the total for the drinks.”

The woman’s video has already gone popular on social media, with many people endorsing her date. One user commented on her clip, saying, “I don’t know what’s worse, the 48 oysters as an APPETIZER or the insane slurping and smacking,”

“He literally said can we meet for drinks then you proceeded to slurp down half the ocean,” wrote another individual. “I would have bounced too and the tab would have been the least of my concern,” a third user said, while another added, “I could barely LISTEN to you slurping so I can imagine how bad it was to actually watch it.”

However, several individuals didn’t hold it against the woman for having fun. “I keep coming back to this video because them oysters look so good,” said one person. “I’m not mad at either one of y’all, like I see both sides. I love oysters but also could not imagine someone smacking on them for 10+ mins,” added another.

The woman’s date manners, according to the general manager of Atlanta’s Fontaine’s Oyster House, were really rather standard for the establishment. That night’s general manager, Kelcey Flanagan, told Rolling Stone in an interview, “This is nothing new for us. It was just quite funny”. “I’ve had two ladies order six dozen [oysters] each,” she added.

