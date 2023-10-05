Ariel Mendy dips bagel and cheese in seawater for a flavour experiment.

Her video on TikTok and Instagram racks up 210,000 views and 2,000 likes.

Mendy’s creative culinary approach generates online buzz and reactions.

What do you do when you want to give your food more flavour? To make sure the cuisine is to your taste, you’ll probably add some spices, salt, and pepper. However, a TikToker discovered a rather unique approach to improve the taste of the dish. Before eating her bagel and cheese, she dipped them in seawater.

The video was initially published on TikTok, but it eventually appeared on Instagram. According to accounts, the woman in the video is Ariel Mendy.

She can be seen in the video on a boat with a bagel in her hand. It appears for a brief moment that she will consume the slice of bread, but what she actually does may surprise and even disgust you a little. She removes the bagel from the boat and dabs it in the water.

You might believe that Mendy is about to stop at this point, but she continues by adding a few toppings to the bagel. She then grabs a piece of cheese and adds seawater to it as well. She can be seen in the video biting into both objects and from the look on her face, it appears like she is relishing this novel method of eating.

Take a look at the post below:

Some time ago, the video was distributed. The video has received close to 2.1 lakh views since then. Additionally, the share has received around 2,000 likes. As a response to the video, many comments were submitted.

Check out the responses below:

“People will do anything to get noticed on social media,” wrote an Instagram user. “Where is the dislike button,” added another. “Why?” asked a third. A few also shared the same comment.

