Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Woman eats bagel and cheese after dipping them in seawater

Viral Video: Woman eats bagel and cheese after dipping them in seawater

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Woman eats bagel and cheese after dipping them in seawater

Viral Video: Woman eats bagel and cheese after dipping them in seawater

Advertisement
  • Ariel Mendy dips bagel and cheese in seawater for a flavour experiment.
  • Her video on TikTok and Instagram racks up 210,000 views and 2,000 likes.
  • Mendy’s creative culinary approach generates online buzz and reactions.
Advertisement

What do you do when you want to give your food more flavour? To make sure the cuisine is to your taste, you’ll probably add some spices, salt, and pepper. However, a TikToker discovered a rather unique approach to improve the taste of the dish. Before eating her bagel and cheese, she dipped them in seawater.

The video was initially published on TikTok, but it eventually appeared on Instagram. According to accounts, the woman in the video is Ariel Mendy.

She can be seen in the video on a boat with a bagel in her hand. It appears for a brief moment that she will consume the slice of bread, but what she actually does may surprise and even disgust you a little. She removes the bagel from the boat and dabs it in the water.

You might believe that Mendy is about to stop at this point, but she continues by adding a few toppings to the bagel. She then grabs a piece of cheese and adds seawater to it as well. She can be seen in the video biting into both objects and from the look on her face, it appears like she is relishing this novel method of eating.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Italy insiders (@italyinsiders)

Some time ago, the video was distributed. The video has received close to 2.1 lakh views since then. Additionally, the share has received around 2,000 likes. As a response to the video, many comments were submitted.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

“People will do anything to get noticed on social media,” wrote an Instagram user. “Where is the dislike button,” added another. “Why?” asked a third. A few also shared the same comment.

Also Read

Pakistani divers hoist Saudi flag in deep seawater to celebrate National Day
Pakistani divers hoist Saudi flag in deep seawater to celebrate National Day

JEDDAH: Pakistani divers, along with Saudi citizens, celebrated the 92nd National Day...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story