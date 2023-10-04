A woman accidentally mistaking eye drops for superglue.

She experienced intense burning and glued her eye shut, requiring medical attention.

The mistake occurred when her daughter’s nails were applied with super glue.

Bizarre news, the internet connects people from all over the world and allows information to flow freely. However, there is weird and unexpected content to be found, particularly in videos, inside this wide area.

A woman telling about how she ended up in the emergency department after mistaking a bottle of superglue for her eye drops is shown in one such video that is becoming increasingly popular. Jennifer Eversole, a resident of Santa Rosa, California, initially revealed her experience on TikTok.

Take a look at the post below:

Woman mistakes super glue for eye drops pic.twitter.com/Ca50qiDTjc — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) October 2, 2023

“Well, I’ve gone and done it. I have won the most idiot person award,” I have won the most foolish person award. “My eye drops sit directly next to superglue and they’re the same size bottle and I wasn’t paying attention and now my eye’s glued shut.”

According to Ms Eversole, she “felt an intense burning, really bad burning, it felt hot.” “And then I shut my eye really fast,” she further says. “And I don’t know if that was a good thing or a bad thing because it didn’t get on my eyeball that much. And maybe it wouldn’t have glued my eyes shut if I hadn’t shut them, but I don’t know what would have happened. It could have been worse.”

According to reports, the woman was taken to the medical room by ambulance, where the physicians were able to pry open her eye with the use of numbing eye medications. She then discovered that she needed to keep her eye covered till it healed after discovering she had scratches on it and blurry eyesight.

Later, Mr. Eversole said that the error occurred as a result of her daughter’s press-on nails being applied with superglue, according to the source.

She was quoted as saying by People, “My mistake is that I didn’t put it away afterwards and I remember thinking, ‘I should probably put that away so that nobody mistakes those as eye drops,’ which is exactly what happened.”

After seeing an ophthalmologist, she later posted an update on TikTok stating that her eye was “healing nicely.”

