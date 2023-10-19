Advertisement
Edition: English
Woman Using Laptop on Bike Pillion Faces Criticism

  • Video: Woman uses laptop as bike pillion, stirs controversy.
  • Safety concerns for both driver and woman due to distraction.
  • Around 1,000 upvotes but criticized for irresponsibility and lack of helmets.
Sometimes people are forced to turn on their laptops and work in the strangest places because they are under deadline pressure at work. One individual was seen using a laptop inside a movie theater, while another did so while getting married. And recently, a woman was observed riding a bike as a pillion and using her device. Many have commented on the viral video, pointing out how it may endanger the lives of the driver and the woman.

“Only in Bengaluru,” the caption that was uploaded with the video says. The text insert that reads, “Tell me you are in Bengaluru, without telling me you’re in Bengaluru.” flashes over the screen as the clip commences. The video, which was taken from inside a car, features a woman sitting behind a man who is riding a bike and has a laptop in front of her. She can be seen biking without a helmet on.

Take a look at the post below:

only in Bangalore
byu/Construction1ne inindianbikes

A day ago, the video was shared. It has received around 1,000 upvotes since then. Individuals have shared their opinions in the post’s comments area.

Check out the responses below:

“That’s just so dumb,” posted an Instagram user. “Are you trying to die because that’s going to get you killed,” shared another. “It is extremely irresponsible to do what they’re doing in the video,” commented a third. “It is so sad,” expressed a fourth. “So riding pillion doesn’t require a helmet?!” wrote a fifth.

