Woman’s Impressive Mid-Air Gymnastics While Skydiving

Viral Video: Gymnast’s Aerial Tumble Gains 17.4 Million Views.

24,000 Upvotes and Countless Comments from Amazed Viewers.

Incredible Mid-Air Performance Captivates Online Audience.

It was just a week ago that this post was shared. It became viral when it was posted, receiving over 24,000 upvotes and a ton of comments. Many people shared their thoughts in the post’s comments area.

Kuczynska wrote as she shared the viral video, “I used to be a gymnast, so I thought it would be fun to try to do a classic gymnastics tumble in the air, but I mean I wouldn’t say it turned out very realistic. Turns out, physics is a bit different when you’re falling from the sky, who would have guessed.”

The video begins with her suspended in midair. She begins doing gymnastic routines in a matter of moments. She attempts a tumble, even running as she descends from the skies.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maja Kuczynska (@kuczynska.maja)

A few months back, someone shared the video. The video has since gone viral. It has received about 17.4 million views so far. There have also been a ton of comments left on the post. Some were amazed by her performance, while others wanted to know how she managed to pull it off.

Check out the responses below:

“Homegirl really transformed mid-air into a helicopter,” shared an Instagram user. “I showed my 6-year-old son this and he made a happy yelp like ‘haha’ and then said ‘Wait… is this REAL?… How is she dancing in the sky?!’ He was very excited,” shared another.

“Imagine you’re just skydiving normally with your friends and one is missing. So you look around, and she’s way above your head spinning like a helicopter,” expressed a third. “Walking mid-air like it’s creative mode,” wrote a fourth.

