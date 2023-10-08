Woman’s Raw Egg and Apple Tea Fusion Shocks Foodies

Viral video: Woman brews tea with raw egg and apple slices.

Uploaded by Bangladeshi blogger Sultana’s Cook.

Video amasses 1.3 million views online.

Advertisement

Online users uploaded a video of a woman brewing tea using extremely strange ingredients. She may be seen in the video putting raw egg and apple slices in milk tea. The movie has elicited a range of responses from disgust to interest from online users. On her Facebook page, Sultana’s Cook, a Bangladeshi culinary blogger released the video. She uploaded a Bengali caption in addition to the video.“Add raw egg into boiling tea and see what happens. This recipe can make you a millionaire.”

The woman is seen stirring sugar and tea leaves in a pan as the video begins. She then pours milk, powdered milk, and apple slices into the pan. Here, she explains why she enjoys the drink since adding apples reduces its bitterness. She adds a raw egg once the mixture has begun to boil. She continues to stir the mixture as the movie goes along, doing so until the egg is entirely dissolved. She then strains the concoction and pours it into a cup. She adds that just a few people haven’t tried this drink when preparing the drink.

Take a look at the post below:

On October 1, the footage was put online. It has had around 1.3 million views since then. Additionally, the post has drawn a number of comments. Most people expressed their reactions in Bengali in the comments section. Like this person, whose English translation of their comment is “It looks so disgusting.” A Facebook user added, “I will never try this.” A third added, “Is this tea or poison?” A fourth joked, “I followed your recipe and became a millionaire. A fifth wrote, “Please leave the tea alone.”

Also Read Watch viral: Ice cream vendor prepared ice cream roll with tea and Chocolate Sauce Nothing compares to the comfort that chai provides to us Indians. The...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.