Woman’s Tunnel Dive Leaves Viewers Claustrophobic

Certified freediver Kendra Nicole shares viral video on Instagram.

Kendra’s video highlights her thrilling underwater adventures.

Video: Swimming through cave tunnel with GoPro.

Advertisement

Underwater explorers frequently like visiting locations where others may hesitate to go. They frequently record their accomplishments and post the films to social media. Kendra Nicole, a certified freediver, is also one of them. People are amazed by the films she posts on social media about her diving experiences, which she shares frequently.

Nicole posted a video of herself swimming through an incredibly small tunnel on Instagram. As she uploaded the video, she playfully added, “Think skinny, think skinny.” She also mentioned that a GoPro was used to record the video.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kendra Nicole (@kendrathefloridagirl) Advertisement

Nicole is shown swimming in an underground cave while wearing diver’s gear in the first scene of the video. She can also be spotted filming her underwater excursion. She soon comes to a tunnel and begins to swim through it. The tunnel’s increasing narrowness, nevertheless, is a rather unsettling sight. It appears as though she will become trapped in the tunnel at one point. Luckily, the adept diver escapes the area and makes it to the surface.

A few months back, someone shared the video. That has gone incredibly viral since then. It has had around 80.1 million views to date, and the count is constantly rising. Many comments have also been left on the share.

Check out the responses below:

“I was so worried she would get stuck. Regardless skinny or not, it would have still been dangerous underwater. Glad she was safe and got out,” posted an Instagram user. “How long can you hold your breath?” asked another. To which, Nicole replied, “Well, static is almost 3 minutes on a GOOD day, but dive time is up to 1:45.” A third added, “This gave me so much anxiety.”

Advertisement

A fourth posted, “Have you ever gotten stuck? Like obviously you got out but how the heck do you know you’re gonna fit.” Nicole replied, “I test them out before. And. I have a safety diver on top and bottom.” A fifth wrote, “I’m feeling claustrophobic in an open room.”

Also Read 104-year-old woman set the world record as oldest skydiver Chicago lady Dorothy Hoffner plans to set a record The oldest person...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.