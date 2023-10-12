World record-breaking gurning ability by an Instagram star

Jovante Carter set a Guinness World Record: 1 min, 2 sec lip-nose feat.

Discovered his unique talent in the third grade.

He’s now an internet sensation for his odd faces.

By gulping, or pulling one’s lower lip over one’s nose, a 22-year-old Internet celebrity broke an odd Guinness World Record and managed to stay in that posture for one minute and two seconds.

Jovante Carter, a resident of New Orleans and Instagram user HolyGxD, demonstrated his signature stunt during the Milan set of the Italian TV series Lo Show dei Record, produced by Guinness World Records.

Adjudicator Marco Frigatti of Guinness World Records remarked, “When performing this trick with the face, you can’t breathe,” added, “Effectively you need to suspend your breath, and also all the muscles involved get really tired.”

Carter broke China’s Shuquan Tang’s 2012 record of 53 seconds after holding his gurning pose for one minute and two seconds.

Carter claimed that in the third grade, he discovered he had a gift for pulling odd faces.

Carter told GWR, “I was eating lunch and my classmate told me that when I eat, my whole face disappears.” added, “He asked me to chew without food, and I chewed, and I did this thing with my face! Everyone laughed obviously, and my teacher went crazy.”

Take a look at the video below:

