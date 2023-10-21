World Record: Man Balances 319 Glasses on His Head

Valaoritis breaks record with 319 wine glasses on his head.

Viral video amasses 3.9 lakh views and 25,000 likes, provoking varied reactions.

His impressive feat captures broad online interest.

Guinness World Records (GWR) posted a video of a man performing an amazing balancing act on Instagram. In addition to gently dancing, he can be seen holding 319 wine glasses on his head in a GWR video. But there are other things that have drawn people’s attention besides this fascinating feat. The man just places the glasses on the ground for them to break after making the record.

“Most wine glasses balanced on the head 319 by Aristotelis Valaoritis,” GWR captioned the video of the Paphos, Cyprus, native.

When the video first opens, Valaoritis is seen wearing many glasses. To help Valaoritis finish, another person can be seen sitting at a table and adding more glasses.

He continues to balance the tumblers properly even with more of them. After finishing, he just moves his head rather than waiting for everyone to remove their glasses one at a time. This tiny motion causes the tower of glasses to crumble and break.

According to a GWR blog, Valaoritis has attempted to balance glasses on his head before. He had previously set a record for dancing while balancing 49 glasses. On May 26, 2023, he set a new record by wearing 319 wine glasses on his head.

Take a look at the post below:

A day ago, the post was shared. It has had over 3.9 lakh views since then. Additionally, the share has received close to 25,000 likes. Reacting, people provided a variety of responses. Some said they could beat the record, while others were shocked by it. Some chose to respond in a humorous way as well.

Check out the responses below:

“That is incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can easily beat that,” claimed another. “My personal record: 1,” joked a third. “OMG! This is amazing,” wrote a fourth.

