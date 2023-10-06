Advertisement
World Record: Man launches a stomp rocket at a target 104 feet away

  • Idaho’s David Rush aims to break rocket target distance record.
  • Previous record: 89.3 feet by Ashrita Furman.
  • Rush’s unofficial attempt hits 104 feet, pending Guinness World Records review.
Six years of work culminated in an Idaho guy unofficially breaking the Guinness World Record for the farthest target hit using a pump-powered rocket.

David Rush, who has broken over 250 Guinness World Records, says he applied for the record in November 2017 but never received it.

Ashrita Furman, another serial record-breaker, established the mark in 2016 at 89.3 feet. Rush stated that his son received a “whimsical dino stomp rocket” for his birthday, which rekindled Rush’s desire to break the record.

He carried the rocket to a nearby gymnasium and, after several attempts, managed to hit a target 104 feet away. Guinness World Records is now reviewing evidence from Rush’s attempt, according to Rush.

Take a look at the post below:

Also Read

Chalk drawing by a Connecticut artist is a go to set world record
Chalk drawing by a Connecticut artist is a go to set world record

Preeti Gundapwar paints the Northern Lights, covering 2,389.59 sq. ft. in 3...

