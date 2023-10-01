World Record: Meteorite Inserts from the Moon, Mars, and Space

Watch by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet S.A. with 12 meteorite inserts in GWR.

18-carat rose-gold case, black wristband, oozes luxury.

The video with 200k views, and 10k likes, showcasing the unique meteorite-themed.

Online users submitted a video of an amazing timepiece with meteorite inserts. This sculpture was added to the Guinness World Records (GWR) list because it contained 12 inserts created from various meteorite rocks. “Most meteorite inserts in a watch 12 by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet S.A.” is the caption for the Instagram video.

The caption “These meteor rocks come from the Moon, Mars, and space.” flashes across the screen as the film begins. The next segment of the film shows various meteorites, some of which have had microscopic fragments implanted inside a wristwatch. The video’s narration describes the rocks as “extremely rare and valuable.” The cosmic watch and the meteorites placed inside its dial can be seen as the film goes on. The complete view of this unusual watch is shown at the end of the clip.

Les Ateliers Louis Moinet S.A., a watchmaker with headquarters in Switzerland, reportedly set a record for this watch on July 31. The ‘Cosmopolis’ watch “features 12 different meteorites patterned over the face of the watch.”

How Was the Watch Made?

The watch was designed with a contemporary look, featuring an 18-carat rose-gold case and a black wristband. Each of the 12 meteorite inserts was carefully cut and integrated into the watch.

Why Was the Watch Created?

The watch was created to achieve a Guinness World Records title, showcasing dedication to innovative watchmaking. It’s a tribute to Louis Moinet’s legacy and a commitment to pushing the limits of horology, representing years of hard work and collaboration. Jean-Marie Schaller, CEO of Les Ateliers Louis Moinet, expressed pride in the achievement and determination to continue creating extraordinary watches.

Take a look at the post below:

A day ago, the video was published. Since then, the video has received about 200,000 views. Additionally, the share has received around 10,000 likes. People have also responded to the post with a variety of opinions.

Check out the responses below:

“So now we know the first collectible that the aliens are gonna rob from us,” joked an Instagram user. “This is beautiful. Wow,” expressed another. “Someone please gift me this,” posted a third. “This is mind-blowing,” wrote a fourth.

