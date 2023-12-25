Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Daughter Raha’s Face on Christmas

Bollywood Stars Unveil Daughter’s Face During Christmas

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their daughter Raha’s face during their Christmas family lunch.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, among the leading Bollywood stars, also constitute one of the industry’s most cherished couples. Despite being successful in keeping their daughter Raha’s face away from the public eye since her birth, the couple chose Christmas as the perfect moment to unveil her adorable visage.

On this festive day, Ranbir and Alia delighted the media by revealing their daughter’s face during their Christmas family lunch, putting an end to the long-awaited curiosity surrounding Raha’s appearance.

Raha Wearing a charming frock and tiny red shoes, She looks adorable as Ranbir holds her.

In November, Alia participated in the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit where she discussed the prospect of revealing her daughter Raha’s face. During the event, she expressed, “I don’t want to be perceived as concealing my daughter’s face. We take pride in her. If the cameras weren’t rolling, I would have shown her face on a big screen because we’re proud parents.”

Alia starred alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s romantic comedy film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” which received both critical acclaim and commercial success. She also earned a National Award for Best Actress for her role in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and made her Hollywood debut in “Heart of Stone” with Gal Gadot. Meanwhile, Ranbir found success in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller, “Animal.”

Alia shared festive moments from her family’s Christmas celebration, featuring her parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, husband Ranbir, and director Ayan Mukerji.

