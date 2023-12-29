Who is Blake Shelton? All You Need To Know About Him!

Blake was born on June 18, 1976, in Ada, Oklahoma.

Shelton started his music career at age 16.

Blake’s Albums “Red River Blue” and “Based on a True Story…” won him CMA awards.

Advertisement

Blake Shelton, born on June 18, 1976, in Ada, Oklahoma, is a famous country music artist and TV personality. He started his music journey in Ada, making a name for himself in local bars by age 16. At 17, he moved to Nashville to pursue songwriting, leading to his remarkable career.

In 2001, Shelton hit big with “Austin,” a No. 1 hit, and his debut album in 2002 went gold with hits like “All Over Me” and “Ol’ Red.” Following albums like “The Dreamer” (2003) and “Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill” (2004) also achieved gold status with hits like “Some Beach” and “Goodbye Time.”

In 2011, he became a judge on “The Voice,” expanding his popularity. His album “Red River Blue” topped the charts. Success continued with albums like “Based on a True Story…” (2013) and “Bringing Back the Sunshine” (2014), earning him CMA awards.

Shelton’s personal life made headlines, marrying Kaynette Williams in 2003 and later Miranda Lambert in 2011, but they divorced in 2015. He found love again with Gwen Stefani, a fellow “The Voice” judge, and they got engaged in 2020.

Recent albums like “If I’m Honest” (2016) and “Texoma Shore” (2017) show Blake Shelton’s enduring appeal. His engagement to Stefani and ongoing musical ventures promise more excitement in the career of this country music icon.

Also Read Who is Michael Cera? A Brief Look At His Life! Michael Cera is a renowned actor, producer, songwriter, and singer. Cera Started...