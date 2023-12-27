Who is Brian Kelly? All You Need To Know About Him!

Brian Kelly is a renowned college football coach with a net worth of $35 million.

He is currently the head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers.

Kelly began his coaching journey at Grand Valley State University in 1987.

Brian Kelly is a well-known college football coach, celebrated for his successful career and for turning teams around. He has coached at various esteemed institutions, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

Currently serving as the head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers, Brian Kelly has a substantial net worth of $35 million. His financial success is backed by a historic 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU, making it the largest public-school college football deal ever. With an annual salary of $9.5 million and potential incentives that could exceed $100 million, Kelly’s financial achievements match his coaching skills, establishing him as a top figure in college football.

Born on October 25, 1961, in Everett, Massachusetts, Brian Kelly’s coaching journey began at Grand Valley State University in 1987. He played college football and earned a degree in political science. Kelly’s coaching prowess became evident as he led Grand Valley State to consecutive NCAA Division II Championships in 2002 and 2003. His successful stints at Central Michigan University and the University of Cincinnati showcased his ability to revive struggling teams.

In 2009, Kelly took on a significant role at the University of Notre Dame, overcoming challenges to elevate the Fighting Irish to new heights. Transitioning to Louisiana State University in 2021, Kelly guided the Tigers to an impressive 10-4 record and secured the SEC West title.

Beyond football, Brian Kelly values family and philanthropy. With his wife Paqui, a breast cancer survivor, they have three children. Both sons played football under their father at the University of Notre Dame. Together, they established the Kelly Cares Foundation, demonstrating their dedication to cancer awareness and research.

