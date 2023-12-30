Who is Charlie McDowell? All You Need To Know About Him!

Charlie was born on July 10, 1983, in Los Angeles.

He graduated from Crossroads High School in Santa Monica in 2002.

He directed his first film, “The One I Love,” in 2014.

Charlie McDowell, born on July 10, 1983, in Los Angeles, comes from a family in showbiz. His parents are English actor Malcolm McDowell and American actress Mary Steenburgen.

Despite his parents divorcing and remarrying, Charlie grew up with three younger half-brothers from his dad’s second marriage and saw his mom marry Ted Danson in 1996.

Charlie’s journey into films started at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, graduating in 2002. He then studied film at the AFI Conservatory. Before filmmaking, he gained fame for his funny tweets, leading to his book “Dear Girls Above Me” in 2013.

In 2014, he directed his first film, the romantic thriller “The One I Love,” premiering at Sundance. Charlie then entered TV, directing two episodes of “Silicon Valley” in 2016. He later wrote, directed, and produced Netflix dramas like “The Discovery” (2017) and “Windfall” (2022).

His personal life became known for his relationships with Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara before finding lasting love with Lily Collins. They got engaged in 2020 and married in Colorado in 2021. Charlie often humorously refers to actress Andie MacDowell as his “actual mother” on special occasions.

